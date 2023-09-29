FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Support and heartfelt messages continue to pour in for the longest-serving woman senator in American history, Dianne Feinstein, after her passing Thursday evening, including a reflection from Fresno-area Congressman Jim Costa.

“I’m sad, terribly saddened today. Senator Dianne Feinstein was an icon in the United States Senate. She was a Californian true and true who loved her state,” said Costa.

Costa continued his admiration for Feinstein saying she made impacts during her entire career to better her state and our nation.

“She made a difference during her entire public career in helping people in California and throughout the country. She made a difference – every day. And I had the privilege and honor to know Dianne for 33 years.”

Costa also said he believes he was the first elected official to endorse her for governor of California in 1990 – which didn’t work out, but instead turned into her being elected as the first woman Senator from California.

“She broke so many glass barriers in her terrific career in the United States Senate, she was not only a mentor, for me, for 33 years, she was my friend – and we’re going to miss her,” Costa said while holding back tears.

One of Feinstein’s biggest legislative accomplishments was an amendment to ban the sale and manufacture of assault-style weapons, which then-President Clinton signed into law in 1994 and lasted for a decade.