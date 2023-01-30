VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Visalia on Friday is remembering her daughter as a loving and kind person.

“I just want them to remember her as her goofy loving self and how strong she was and how loving she was, and how accepting she was to everybody,” said Amanda Watson.

Star Sedillo, 17, was killed on January 27 after the car she was riding in with her boyfriend collided with another car at the intersection of Ben Maddox Way and Douglas Avenue in Visalia.

According to the Visalia Police Department, the call for the crash came in at 2:30 p.m. A total of three people were transported including Star. She died en route to the hospital.

“She was so exuberant, funny, very funny, and very loving,” said Adalyna Parks, Star’s best friend. “She’s just always been very good to me, very much treated me the way that I deserved, treated me like family.”

For the time being, Star’s mother Amanda is trying to cope with the enormous loss in her life.

“She was my first, I had her when I was 17 so she basically grew up with me. We were very close, we had our tough times, she was a teenager,” said Watson. “But I could always count on her, she could always count on me and when I was upset, she always could make me laugh and joke.”

Adalyna has set up a GoFundMe for Star Sedillo.