VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Pictures of newborn children are a precious memory for parents, but what if a few pictures were all you had to hold, touch, feel?

Aimee Sa is an extraordinary photographer from Visalia who has paired with the national non-profit “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep,” to give families an everlasting gift.

Through her own loss of three children, Aimee knows the pain of leaving the hospital without a newborn baby in her arms. Her own losses motivate her to take professional remembrance photos for parents who experience their own loss, ensuring they have something to always remember their baby.

Over the past 10 years, Aimee has photographed more than 100 sessions in The Central Valley.

Brian Dorman will introduce you to Aimee, the photographer who many call an angel.

Watch “Precious Portraits” this Thursday at 6 p.m. only on CBS47.