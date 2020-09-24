Woman started fire in Selma ponding basin because her boyfriend stood her up, police say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 38-year-old woman set fire to a Selma ponding basin Thursday because she was stood up by her boyfriend, according to police.

Officers and the fire department say they arrived at the ponding basin attached to Shafer Park at around 12:30 p.m. to find the area fully engulfed in flames – and saw someone fleeing the scene. 38-year-old transient Amanda Goodwin was detained a block away and admitted starting the fire.

Image courtesy of Selma Police Department.

According to police, Goodwin appeared to be angry because her boyfriend, another known transient, was not in the basin to meet her as they had planned. Officers revealed that the boyfriend was arrested in the basin earlier for trespassing, while police and fire departments responded to a separate fire.

As well as the arrest for felony arson, Goodwin was also wanted a warrant of narcotics paraphernalia. She was later booked into Fresno County Jail.

