Woman started fire in Selma ponding basin because her boyfriend stood her up, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
She started a fire in a ponding basin because her boyfriend stood her up, police say

38-year-old Amanda Goodwin (image courtesy of Selma Police Department)

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 38-year-old woman set fire to a Selma ponding basin Thursday because she was stood up by her boyfriend, according to police.

Officers and the fire department say they arrived at the ponding basin attached to Shafer Park at around 12:30 p.m. to find the area fully engulfed in flames – and saw someone fleeing the scene. 38-year-old transient Amanda Goodwin was detained a block away and admitted starting the fire.

She started a fire in a Selma ponding basin because her boyfriend stood her up, police say
Image courtesy of Selma Police Department.

According to police, Goodwin appeared to be angry because her boyfriend, another known transient, was not in the basin to meet her as they had planned. Officers revealed that the boyfriend was arrested in the basin earlier for trespassing, while police and fire departments responded to a separate fire.

As well as the arrest for felony arson, Goodwin was also wanted a warrant of narcotics paraphernalia. She was later booked into Fresno County Jail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.