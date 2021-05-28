Shaver Lake staple: Cressman’s General Store reopens ahead of Memorial Day

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) — The iconic Cressman’s General Store near Shaver Lake is back in business after being closed for several months.

The fuel pumps and a temporary pop-up trailer will be available for use from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until the full rebuild is complete.

All of the money from sales will go towards the rebuilding effort.

“We have been working on it for months and months to get to this point,” said owner Ty Gillett.

Lifelong mountain resident Robert Kimley stopped by to fill his tank shortly after it opened.

“I stopped here all the time so it is definitely nice to see it open instead of it being left to rot,” said Kimley.

Gillett said within the first hour dozens came by the store.

“The best part of it, is to see how happy people are to see up open again,” said Gillett.

The Shaver Lake staple was built in 1904 and for residents and tourists it was the perfect pit stop.

Last year, the relentless Creek Fire destroyed the building.

Gillett said the store will operate out of a temporary trailer while the permits from the county are approved.

“We are going to make it look as close as possible from the old store from the road,” said Gillett. “Past that it will look completely different.”

Gillett said the building will have a modern feel. County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said it is encouraging to see the resiliency from Gillett and others choosing to rebuild.

“It is a symbol,” said Magsig. “It is a hub of what the mountain community is all about. So seeing that they are reopen and that they are going to rebuild, it is very encouraging and it is representative of what the whole mountain community is doing right now.