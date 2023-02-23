FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In Shaver Lake Wednesday night, Caltrans crews are not the only ones still hard at work.

“My favorite part, slinging pizzas, helping everyone get full,” Shaver Lake Pizza employee Casey Grant said.

He said the shop planned to stay open and feed the dozens of travelers still in town.

“There’s electricity in town when there’s snow, look out the window and there are butterflies in your stomach, hopefully, we get a lot of it,” Grant said.

With a winter storm warning for much of the Sierra and the foothills, Shaver Lake is forecasted to get quite a bit of snow. Just hours after the flakes started coming down, visibility on the roads was already diminishing, and inches of accumulation were on the roads and buildings in town.

Down the mountain, snowplows were out in full force and in place hours before the snowfall. Crews were seen clearing the roads on the four lanes by 8:00 p.m.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig represents eastern Fresno County. He met with county public works crews earlier in the day and said the crews are working overtime to clear roads and respond to any issues.

“We could see some trees that could fall, right now in our forests we have trees that have been killed from the bark beetle as well as the drought, and also we have trees that have remained standing that are damaged from the creek fire,” Magsig said.

Down closer to the valley floor, foothill communities like Prather got substantial snowfall. The town sits just above 1,500 feet in elevation, bringing the snow levels much further down the mountain.

With all the rain and snow already, Magsig said crews aren’t just prepping the roads.

“Millerton Lake was at 80 percent filled, 80 percent, and they’ve lowered the capacity of that lake down to 50 percent because they are expecting here very soon more water to flow into Millerton,” he said.

He also encourages people to visit the communities in the Sierra and enjoy the snow once the storm passes.