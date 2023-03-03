SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Highway 168 remained closed at the state of the four-lane section headed toward Shaver Lake Friday.

Several feet of snow have completely swallowed the town and landscape on the way up to it, and beyond.

Our crews were escorted up the closed section of 168 Friday, and gradually the snow built up before it surrounded the road and our vehicle with four to five feet on each side.

Crews and residents in the town of Shaver Lake have begun to run out of places to put it.

“Just coming up, there’s nowhere to park on the shoulders. All of our snow play areas are closed, they haven’t even touched those. So those are eight, nine, 10 feet tall. Again just an unbelievable amount of snow,” said Mike Salas, with the California Highway Patrol.

As of Friday, only residents and business owners, and some workers were allowed to make the trip up from the closure.

Salas said outside of that, it’s simply too hazardous to completely open the road.

In the town, most of the local businesses were closed as people just tried to dig out.

Most of their customers were no longer able to access the area.

“The whole community relies on tourism for the most part. And with 168 closed it just stops it. So it would be a very busy weekend for us, especially after all the snow, the snow play beautiful skies, etcetera, etcetera,” said Greg Powell, owner of Shaver Lake Sports.

Powell’s business offers ski and boot sales and rentals, snowshoes, coats, gloves, and everything else you would need in the conditions seen up there Friday.

With no customers, he and his staff just tried to stay busy, as they did inventory away from the treacherous conditions outside.

“Through town, it’s pretty much a one-way street still. We’re hoping to get that cleaned up in the next day or two. I know Caltrans has contracted with some outside help to do that. So hopefully we can get that done before next Monday-Tuesday so we can open,” said Powell.

As for when 168 will open for everyone past the four-lane section, Caltrans said Friday that travelers should plan on it being closed for at least the weekend.