Shaver Lake is buried in snow: ‘Think before you leave’

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) – As precipitation continues to fall across California, Shaver Lake is already buried in feet of snow.

Law enforcement asks anyone visiting the area to bring the tools they need to be safe. That includes snow chains to combat the slick roads. Caltrans crews are also working to clear the highways.

Meanwhile, CHP officers in the area have already responded to a number of crashes. Their advice is to drive slowly and to turn around if you don’t feel safe.

“We just want to make sure everyone is as safe as possible,” asked Officer Mike Salas. “Think before you leave. If you think it is too dangerous for you, where you are not used to the conditions out there, again postpone that trip.”

Luz Medina and her family traveled from Monterey to go sledding. The group planned to go all the way up to Shaver Lake but turned around after Cressman’s General Store because of the icy conditions.

“We had our chains but one of them broke and we realized even the cars that had the four-wheel-drive were turning around. It was too risky,” explained Medina.

The storm isn’t showing any signs of stopping. Officials advise having a bag in the back of your vehicle with food, water, and winter clothes in case you get stuck.