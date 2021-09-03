Shaver Lake community hosts fundraisers one year after Creek Fire

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Saturday marks one year since the Creek Fire scorched the valley foothills. This Labor Day weekend, the Shaver Lake community is hosting several events with music, food and fun activities to help the area heal.

“A lot of people are interested in having a good time and enjoying the day, and celebrating the growth from the tragedy that we’ve had,” said Kyle Lee, board member of the Rebuild Our Sierra grassroots recovery organization.

The “One Year Stronger” event begins at 10am for survivors and is open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., tickets are $5.

Proceeds will benefit the Creek Fire Recovery Collaboration, Rebuild Our Sierra, The Artourage and The Art Silva Foundation, who helps artists, and young people struggling with mental health in the mountain community.

“A tight-knit community like ours, when something like this happens, we all just kind of band together and make sure that the people who lost the most and who were at the greatest need have everything they need to keep moving forward in life and get back on their properties,” said Lee.

In the evening, the Rock to Rebuild concert will kick off from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., featuring local and national touring bands.

“It’s been a challenging process for sure. We started six months ago, teamed up with another org who specializes in mental health awareness, as well as music production. Through the last six months we made all the calls, [and] got all the vendors in line,” said Lee, adding that the event was put into question earlier this week after the U.S Forest Service announced the closure of all National Forest in California due to wildfire threats.

However, because Shaver Lake is owned by Southern California Edison and not the U.S. Forest Service, it will be open to the public along with all the businesses, Airbnbs and Camp Edison.

Rebuild Our Sierra is also looking for volunteers to lend a hand during the Rock to Rebuild concert. For those interested, visit the Rebuild Our Sierra Facebook and Instagram pages or email them at rebuildoursierra@gmail.com.