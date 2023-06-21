SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family-owned pizza parlor has announced it will be closing its doors at the end of July this year.

Rosa’s Pizza was established in October 1992 after a father and his two kids had a dream of opening their own pizza place.

“There were many challenges, hard work, and learning curves when we started, we worked through them and kept trying to improve,” Fernando Darosa of Rosa’s Pizza said in a social media post.

Unfortunately, due to recent events in the last few years, the family business faced some very difficult challenges.

“As most of you know the last few years have been challenging for everyone, and that includes us, we have tried to face these challenges but haven’t been successful,” Darosa explained.

Rosa’s Pizza’s last day will be July 31, 2023, and owners invite the public to share one last slice and a good story with them as they say their goodbyes.

People can find Rosa’s Pizza at 2833 Whitson Street Selma, CA 93662.