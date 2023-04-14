FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – PETA is speaking out against the “Passing of the Collar Ceremony” as Victor E. Bulldog III is prepared to pass the collar to his successor, Victor E. Bulldog IV, on Sunday, April 16.

PETA claims the tradition “involves passing on debilitating deformities to dogs who can’t enjoy happy or healthy lives and urges the school to switch to a costumed human.”

Shame on Fresno State for forcing a breathing-impaired breed with a grotesquely flat face to choke, cough, gag, and suffer in the sweltering heat as its “mascot.” If the university’s athletes suffered from deformed windpipes, they’d lose every game—and some of them would lose their lives from exertion. Moira Colley, Associate Director, Media Relations for PETA

PETA urged Fresno State “to switch to a costumed human.”

In response, Fresno State representatives responded to the claims with the following statement.

Our live mascot program has been a cherished tradition at Fresno State for decades, and our beloved bulldog mascots are an integral part of bulldog pride. They serve as ambassadors for our school, attending events, supporting our sports teams, and bringing joy to students, faculty, and fans alike. Lauren Nickerson, Associate Vice President for University Communications

Fresno State officials emphasized that the health and well-being of Victor E. Bulldog III and Victor E. Bulldog IV are their first priority. College staff added that they have strict guidelines and protocols in place to ensure that both bulldogs are well-cared for, including receiving routine checkups “from world-class veterinarians in Fresno.”