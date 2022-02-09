‘Shadow systems’ being used by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to transfer people to ICE, alleges ACLU

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report released by the ACLU on Wednesday alleges that sheriff’s offices in the Central Valley are cooperating with ICE agents – but Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims says her office is following the law.

The report includes various documents highlighting what officials with the American Civil Liberties Union say are “shadow systems for transferring people in local jails to ICE” who have finished their sentence or otherwise allowed to be released.

The report specifically alleges that Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released people in a non-public area of Fresno County Jail so a release could be recorded on its system – but the person was not able to leave the facility and is instead forced to await the arrival of ICE agents.

In a statement, the ACLU writes that this is the first time a collusion between ICE and local jail officials has been documented and alleges that it violates SB 54, also known as the sanctuary state bill, which was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown in 2017.

The ACLU also alleges that in 2018 and 2019, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office provided ICE with custody information via fax for a number of individuals with an ICE detainer.

In a statement, Fresno County Sherriff Margaret Mims wrote that her office complies with the law in reference to any cooperation with federal law enforcement agencies.

It is obvious the authors of the report do not want any communication with ICE, however, that is not what the laws say. Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims

Sheriff Mims’ statement also focused on the allegations of transfers, describing them as concerning because any person taken into custody by ICE is done so in a public space – and therefore is an independent arrest by ICE.

The ACLU is highlighting the alleged collusion to reinforce what the group describes as abuses of power – calling for urgent action from state lawmakers. However, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s statement reinforces that the office will continue to follow the law “in order to keep our communities safe.”