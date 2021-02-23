Sex offender immediately released after turning himself in for failing to register address

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man sought by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register his new address turned himself in at Fresno County Jail on Tuesday – but was promptly released after receiving an arrest citation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Ricardo Lopez, 29, failed to register his new address with law enforcement, which is a requirement.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was issued an arrest citation and immediately released from custody due to qualifying for zero dollar bail.

