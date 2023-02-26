TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Flooding in Seville from recent rains stunned members of the community as canals overflowed into the surrounding area from recent rainfall, putting large parts of the town under water.

Nancy Alvarez was one of dozens of Seville residents who woke up in shock Saturday to see water just inches from entering her home.

“It was pretty high you know we woke up and we saw the canal overflowing we got scared and the first thing we did was run to the nearest fire station and grab some sandbags,” said Alvarez.

Only voluntary evacuation orders were issued and water levels have since gone down Alvarez says she’s still concerned, “We would wake up and go right away go outside to check to see if it had overflown we saw that it had stopped so we were happy saying okay that’s a good thing but we know we saw the forecast and there’s more rain and possibly more overflowing we are kind of scared for that.”

The flooding water wasn’t only damaging to homes, nearby Stone Corral Elementary has crews working around the clock to get water out of half of its classrooms.

“We didn’t anticipate this one we honestly didn’t know there was a lot of water a lot of standing water but the amount of water if you would have seen you would not have believed it… There was a torrential river going through,” said District Superintended and Principal of Stone Corral Elementary Chris Kemper.

The school has decided to keep students home Monday as it works to come up with a plan to bring students back and prepare for more possible flooding.

“We really hate canceling school with the kids but our number one priority is to get them back here as long as it’s safe and it’s a good learning environment then that’s what we will have,” Kemper continued.

All evacuation advisories have been lifted but residents say they will still be ready to leave if necessary.