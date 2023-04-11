MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department say they were “dispatched to a loud noise” – possibly related to a traffic collision in Madera Tuesday morning.

Police say they respond to the area of Sharon Avenue and Riverside Drive. Officers say they found a disabled vehicle in the area of D St. and Riverside Drive. No other vehicles were involved.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was found to be severely intoxicated and later arrested for DUI after failing his field sobriety tests.

The identity of the person arrested was not officially released.