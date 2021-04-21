“Severe blunt force trauma” kills 8-year-old in Fresno, police say, child’s guardians arrested

Photo of Crystal Johnson, 47, and Patrick Johnson, 49 provided by the Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police arrested two people Tuesday they say were involved in the death of an 8-year-old child in south Fresno.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the 4600 block of Belgravia Avenue in South Fresno to a call of an 8-year-old child that was unresponsive. Officers say when they arrived they found the child in a bedroom. Medical personnel were unable to revive the child and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives immediately began an investigation of the death, according to police.

The child’s death was ruled “a homicide caused by severe blunt force trauma,” according to a forensic exam by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives say the child’s guardian, Patrick Johnson, 49, was responsible for his death. Additionally, investigators say his wife Crystal Johnson, 47, was also accountable for felony child abuse against the child.

On Tuesday, police arrested both suspects and they were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact homicide detective Eden Cerda at (559) 621-2446 regarding case number 21020676.