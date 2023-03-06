YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite Unified School District officials announced a two-hour delayed start for classes at several schools on Tuesday, March 7.

Yosemite High, the Educational Options programs on the YHS campus, and Raymond-Granite will start two hours later on Tuesday. School officials say busses are available, but not all routes will be accessible.

Route 6, Wawona, and Route 5, Bass Lake on Road 426, will both be unavailable. Students who are needing to ride the bus are encouraged to get to the closest accessible bus stop for pick-up.

School officials say Coarsegold Elementary, Gold Creek Academy, and Rivergold Elementary will remain on the regular schedule, with bus routes on the normal route schedule.