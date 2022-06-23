FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno.

The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”

According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees were planted in April in partnership with Tree Fresno and Beautify Fresno.

The city says they had established new irrigation to support the trees and were vandalized beyond repair; some of them were broken off the base, and others were turned upside down.