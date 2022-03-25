FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Even though it’s only officially been spring for a few days, it’s already starting to feel like summer.

Fresno hit 90 degrees on Thursday, breaking a previous record of 85 degrees in 2014. It was also the hottest day of 2022 so far.

On Friday, Fresno broke another record, hitting 89 degrees, heating up past the previous record of 85 degrees.

CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen said, the heat doesn’t hurt many of the crops grown in the Central Valley, but the steep rise in temperatures is of concern.

“We’re concerned, is this a picture of what’s to come this summer, secondarily we had very little precipitation this last three months, this ground is very dry, these hot temps require the water to be put on the temps earlier, and in a year where we already have less water, it’s utilizing that water supply quicker than we’d like it to be,” Jacobsen said.

For those suffering from allergies, Dr. Malik Baz from the Baz Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center said the rapid rise in temperatures can be frustrating for many.

“Heat makes it worse, but luckily we still have a little wind so it’s not as high as it could get in these circumstances,” Dr. Baz said.