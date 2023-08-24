FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thursday was the 12th annual Big Fresno Fair Job Fair. Each year thousands of people come out in hopes of finding a job.

“We’re filling a lot of positions. Our supervisors are trying to fill over 400 positions today,” said Taylor Collins, who is the special events coordinator.

The job fair took place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Applicants lined up to fill out resumes and meet potential employers. Several types of positions were available.

“We’re talking ticket takers, parking, museum docents, our livestock bars, horse racing,” said Collins.

With the Big Fresno Fair being such a staple in the Central Valley, employers looked for candidates that stood out.

“We’re really here looking for candidates with a strong work ethic that are passionate about the tradition that the Big Fresno Fair brings to the valley,” said Collins.

While some had specific reasons to come out today, others were looking for ways to occupy their day.

“I’m just looking for a temporary job, extra cash. I’m not working right now or anything so,” said Sumiko Sunamoto.

These new hires will be working for about two to three months depending on the position.

Some jobs will start at minimum wage while others like selling tickets will pay more.

And although today was the only opportunity to get a paid position at the Big Fresno Fair, volunteer opportunities are still available.

“There are a lot of different opportunities like our fair education days, like our band review, like the 4.0 program. there are so many things for you to volunteer for that the opportunity isn’t completely lost,” said Collins.

To find out more information you can click here.