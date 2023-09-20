VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several pets died in a house fire and two people evacuated in Visalia Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Fire crews say around 10:00 p.m. firefighters responded to the 4300 block of West Tulare Street. When fire crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of the home.

Visalia Fire Department

Visalia Fire Department

Investigators say two people were inside and were able to evacuate on their own safely. Several pets died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.