Several people displaced after fire burns two homes in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are still at work after a three-alarm fire broke out in Fresno, ripping through two houses.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. at a home near Teilman and Locust.

As firefighters were heading over, they learned the fire had spread to two houses and called for more resources.

A family who owns one of the houses said crews were able to pull keepsakes and some vehicles out before they were destroyed by flames. None of the residents from either home were reported to have been injured in the fire.

Officials say two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries but have since recovered.

The fire has been knocked down, but firefighters say there is still an active gas leak.

PG&E and fire crews are expected to be in the area for the next several hours.