FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council voted Thursday to name the Police Training Center in southwest Fresno the “Jerry P. Dyer Regional Police Training Center” – but not every council member was in support.

In a six-to-one vote with council member Miguel Arias, the lone no-vote, the council voted to approve the naming of the Training Center after former Fresno Police Chief and current Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer was police chief for 18 years; the longest tenure in Fresno’s history.

“It’s very clear and real that the mayor’s legacy as a police chief is incomplete,” said Arias. “There are still several pending lawsuits related to then-police chief Jerry Dyer, pending before the courts. This is in addition to the millions of dollars in losses settlements that the city has paid for while he was police chief.”

Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld, Tyler Maxwell and Mike Karbassi sponsored the motion. Bredefeld spoke in response to Arias’ concerns, emphasizing that the naming was to honor Dyer’s decades in law enforcement.

“I don’t bring this forward to address his mayoral ship. I brought it forward to honor his 40 years as a police officer and 18 years as a police chief,” said Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

The police training center is located at 6375 West Central Avenue near Hayes and Central avenues.