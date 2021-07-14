Several evacuation orders reduced to warnings in Madera County as River Fire burns

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several evacuation orders were reduced to warnings in Madera County on Wednesday as firefighters continue working to contain the River Fire.
Cal Fire officials say multiple evacuation warnings have also been lifted in the county.
The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 21% contained as of Wednesday morning.
Evacuation Orders are now reduced to warnings in the following areas:
- Road 600 between Leland Gulch Rd and Blazing Saddle Trail
- Road 800
- Road 820
- Road 810
- Road 812
Evacuation warnings have been lifted in the following areas:
- Road 600 between Road 415 and 612
- Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49
Road closures remain in place in the following areas:
- Road 600 @ Leland Gulch Rd
- Road 600 @ Blazing Saddle Trail
- Road 800 @ Road 613
- Road 820 @ Mariposa County Line
- Road 810 @ Mariposa County Line
- ‘Road 812 @ Mariposa County Line