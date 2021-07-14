Several evacuation orders reduced to warnings in Madera County as River Fire burns

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several evacuation orders were reduced to warnings in Madera County on Wednesday as firefighters continue working to contain the River Fire.

Cal Fire officials say multiple evacuation warnings have also been lifted in the county.

The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres and is 21% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Evacuation Orders are now reduced to warnings in the following areas:

Road 600 between Leland Gulch Rd and Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800

Road 820

Road 810

Road 812

Evacuation warnings have been lifted in the following areas:

Road 600 between Road 415 and 612

Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49

Road closures remain in place in the following areas: