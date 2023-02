FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) Several earthquakes shook Coalinga early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quakes were reported around 2:00 a.m., with the epicenter around seven miles east of Coalinga, with a magnitude ranging from 2.6 to 3.3.

The USGS says a 2.5 was also felt at 2:52 a.m. near Ridgecrest.

There are no reports of damage. For more information on the earthquakes, click here.