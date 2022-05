CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people in Clovis are displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex.

Fire crews say the fire started in an attic around 1:00 a.m. near Lind and Portal avenues.

Firefighters say at least ten units were affected by the smoke. No one was hurt in the fire and the Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.