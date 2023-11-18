OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in Tulare County battled a well-involved house fire early Saturday morning.

The Tulare County Fire Department received word of the structure fire in the area of Road 128 and Avenue 404 in the Cutler-Orosi area.

Fire personnel determined the blaze to be a 3-alarm fire, and resources from Dinuba City Fire, Orange Cove Fire, CalFire, and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office were requested.

The Tulare County Fire Department says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.