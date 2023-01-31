Farmer on a tractor with a sprayer makes fertilizer for young vegetables

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the city of Hanford announced they considered and approved a settlement agreement with Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (Helena).

City officials say the agreement was reached through mediation and fully resolves a legal dispute between the City and Helena that dates back to a land deal in 2014.

As part of the agreement, the city will pay Helena $12.5 million; $7.5 million within 30 days, and the remaining $5 million in equal annual payments over 4 years, beginning on March 1, 2024.

It’s important for the public to know that this settlement will not impact the City’s ability to continue to provide essential services to our residents, such as police and fire services. Travis Paden, mayor of Hanford

City officials say Helena was seeking damages of $38 million plus interest and attorney’s fees, for an amount exceeding $50 million.

