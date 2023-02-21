FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – After a sunny and mild start to the week, Central California will feel major changes over the next several days.

The wind will pick up quickly on Tuesday afternoon. Make sure your loose items outdoors are secured or brought indoors, and close patio umbrellas.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Valley until 7:00 a.m., Wednesday. Expect a northwest wind sustained at 20-30 mph, with stronger gusts possible up to 55 mph. The strongest gusts will occur from 7-9 p.m., Tuesday.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Coastal Range, also until 7:00 a.m., Wednesday. Northwest wind will be sustained at 35-45 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph.

Wind advisory and high wind warning in Central CA

With both the wind advisory and high wind warning areas, trees, or limbs may come down, and power outages will be possible.

An isolated shower will be possible in the Valley Tuesday evening, then again after lunchtime on Wednesday. Rain amounts will be light and less than .10″.

Rainfall is forecast through Wednesday evening.

It gets interesting Wednesday night. After 3:00 a.m., temperatures will drop to the mid-30s in the Central Valley. The air above the ground will be cold enough to keep the precipitation in the form of snow, and some snowflakes won’t have time to melt before reaching the ground. From 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., the Central Valley will have a chance to see a few bursts of flurries.

The forecast for 3:00 a.m., Thursday shows a wintry mix in the Valley.

Scattered showers will move through on Thursday, then expect periods of heavier rain Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night.

In the Sierra, there will be heavy snow, even at the lower elevations. Roads will be slick, even down to 1000 ft. in elevation. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4:00 a.m., Saturday due to heavy and impactful snow, along with very strong wind gusts up to 70 mph.

From 1000′ to 3000′, 1-2 feet of snow will be possible. 3000′ to 5000′ will receive 2-3 feet of snow, and above 5000′ will see 3-4 feet of snow. These are storm total accumulations through Saturday morning.

Winter storm warning for the Sierra

Please be very cautious on the roads this week, whether you’re driving through wind, rain, or snow. Slow down, turn your headlights on, and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Brake gently and earlier than you would with dry pavement.

Travelers leaving Central California and traveling over the Grapevine may need to adjust plans in order to avoid travel on Thursday night and Friday when the heaviest accumulations are expected. Tehachapi Pass will also have accumulating snow through Friday, so be ready to make alternative travel plans this week. A dusting of snow is possible on the Pacheco Pass Wednesday night through Friday.