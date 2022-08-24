CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested after several months of overnight car thefts and burglaries, according to the Clovis Police Department.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 34-year-old Alexander Valdez of Fresno had been arrested for several car thefts and burglaries in mostly the southeast Clovis area.

The department began looking into the thefts in April 2022, after several people reported that a suspicious man had been going through neighborhoods and checking door handles in the middle of the night.

During the thefts, officials said the suspect would ride down the street on a skateboard or a bicycle, trying to find unlocked vehicles and stealing whatever he could out of them.

Officers said the suspect also stole several vehicles after finding the keys inside of them.

“This is a good reminder to make sure your vehicles are locked and secured when parking them, even in front of your own home,” Clovis police officials wrote in a press release.

Investigators said they believe Valdez was responsible for over 20 separate thefts since April.

All the stolen vehicles were tracked down by officers and returned to their owners.

Valdez was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts of grand theft auto, two thefts, and six counts of prowling.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are searching for anyone who had items stolen by a man on a bike or a skateboard in southeast Clovis.

Anyone with information about Valdez is asked to call the Clovis Police Department non-emergency phone number at (559) 324-2800 and ask for Detective Puente.