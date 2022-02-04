‘Serial armed robber’ tied to Ivanhoe homicide arrested, deputies say

Alexis Ceballos, 18 of Porterville. Considered “armed and dangerous” by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a wanted 18-year-old for a series of armed robberies with ties to an Ivanhoe homicide, according to authorities.

Earlier this afternoon, detectives said they served multiple search warrants related to a series of armed robberies which occurred over the last several weeks, including a Christmas morning robbery at the Speedway Gas Station in Earlimart.

Detectives said they identified Alexis Ceballos, 18, of Porterville as one of the suspects responsible for the robberies.

During the search warrants, detectives said they spotted Ceballos getting into a car and leaving one of the related homes.

Detectives say they stopped the car near Olive Avenue and Highway 65 in Porterville. Ceballos got out and ran off. After a brief chase and search, Ceballos was arrested.

While investigating, authorities said they learned Ceballos and his associates, who were previously arrested and charged in this case, are responsible for at least eight armed robberies, ranging from Tulare County to Los Angeles between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2021.

They are also suspected and have been charged with a homicide in Farmersville on Dec. 24, 2021, according to detectives.

Ceballos was booked into custody at the Tulare County Sheriff’s pre-trial facility on a warrant associated with the December armed robberies. He was also booked on a warrant for the Farmersville homicide investigation.

He is being held without bail according to officials.

Detectives said they found evidence indicating Ceballos continued to commit armed robberies well after the December crime spree.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Torres, Detective Matt Rascon, or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.