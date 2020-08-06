Sergeant at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla dies of COVID-19

Sergeant at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla dies of COVID-19

Seeyengkee Lee, 38 (image provided by the family)

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A sergeant at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla died of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the California Corrections Office.

Officials say 38-year-old Seeyengkee Ly of Merced worked at the prison for seventeen years.

Ly is the second Central Valley correctional officer to die due to COVID-19.

A GoFundMe page for Ly’s family can be found here.

