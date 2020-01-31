Breaking News
Key Republican Senator indicates he will cast a vote that will likely end Trump impeachment

Sergeant accidentally shoots himself in calf during training exercise

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Mariposa County Sheriff’s Sergeant accidentally shot himself in the calf with his assigned service firearm during a low light shooting range training exercise on Thursday.

Authorities say it was a non-life threatening injury and was treated by range staff until an ambulance arrived, but he was flown to a Fresno area hospital specializing in gunshot wounds and was released a few hours later.

Deputies say they were participating in firearm proficiencies performing specific “move and shoot” scenarios, working one on one with range instructors.

Peace Officers are required to show proficiencies in all firearms assigned to them during the course of their duties.

“Because our patrol staff works at night, we are also required to show those same proficiencies in “low light” (night time) situations as well,” Mariposa County Sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say they are happy to report the Sergeant is expected to make a full recovery and return to full duty soon.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.