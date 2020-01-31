Sergeant accidentally shoots himself in calf during training exercise

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Mariposa County Sheriff’s Sergeant accidentally shot himself in the calf with his assigned service firearm during a low light shooting range training exercise on Thursday.

Authorities say it was a non-life threatening injury and was treated by range staff until an ambulance arrived, but he was flown to a Fresno area hospital specializing in gunshot wounds and was released a few hours later.

Deputies say they were participating in firearm proficiencies performing specific “move and shoot” scenarios, working one on one with range instructors.

Peace Officers are required to show proficiencies in all firearms assigned to them during the course of their duties.

“Because our patrol staff works at night, we are also required to show those same proficiencies in “low light” (night time) situations as well,” Mariposa County Sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say they are happy to report the Sergeant is expected to make a full recovery and return to full duty soon.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.