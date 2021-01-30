Sequoia’s Generals Hwy reopens for visitors to Giant Forest

FILE – Low elevation snowfall impacted the foothills in Sequoia National Park on Jan. 25 (NPS Photo)

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sequoia National Park’s Generals Highway between Hospital Rock and the Giant Forest will reopen to motorists Saturday morning.

The roadway is expected to reopen at 11 a.m. and tire chains or cables are required, the National Park Service said. The Generals Highway remains closed between Sequoia and Kings Canyon.

Officials reported that road conditions may change throughout the day and urge visitors to call 559-565-3341 (dial 1, 1) for up to date information.

