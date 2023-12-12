SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sequoia Parks Conservancy is inviting people to its annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday inside Sequoia National Park.

Organizers say that it’s an exciting opportunity for bird and nature enthusiasts alike. They say that the observations will contribute to valuable conservation data.

There will be two different times for this event, one will be for owling, and one will be for birding.

The owling will start at 6 a.m. and the birding will start at 7 a.m. – both will take place on Dec. 16

Owling is conducted primarily around the Ash Mountain area, Buckeye, and the Ash Mountain Rec Hall.

Birding is a multi-hour event and participants will pick a specific area in the park to count birds.

For more information on the event, you can check Sequoia Parks Conservancy’s website.