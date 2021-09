THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KSEE) — The Sequoia Parks Conservancy announced the eighth annual Dark Sky Festival three-day virtual event.

The festival is the largest night sky festival in Central California and is happening on Sept. 10, 11, and 12.

The conservancy said that this year the virtual festival will offer programs such as online tours, a virtual stargazing session, guest speakers, interviews, videos and more.

For more information visit the Sequoia Parks Conservancy website.