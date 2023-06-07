SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to wet weather, Sequoia National Park Rangers have decided to delay further ignitions for the 2023 Ash Mountain Prescribed Burn until Thursday.

During prescribed burns, fire crews are prepared to stop when conditions become unsuitable.

After a test burn, firefighters concluded fuel consumption was inadequate to meet their objectives, and they will test the burn again tomorrow.

Fire managers are trying to take advantage of the relatively cool weather this week to complete this project.

Prescribed burns are an essential preventative for accidental fires as dense growth from wet seasons poses a great hazard, mostly during the summer season, according to park officials.

While no rods are planned to be closed for the burn, Rangers are asking drivers to be cautious around fire personnel and to follow their instructions.

For updates on the Ash Mountain prescribed burn, people can visit the park’s website.