Sequoia National Park to reopen after fire evacuation order lifted

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the lifting of evacuation orders relating to the SQF Complex fire, Sequoia National Park will reopen this week.

Wednesday’s announcement by the National Parks Service outlines Oct. 1 as the first day of operation. Park rangers say the park was closed Sep. 15 in response to the Castle Fire on the SQF Complex.

The National Park Service says sites that remain closed are the Mineral King area and some wilderness lands. Some facilities are also closed due to the pandemic.

Additionally, Sequoia National Forest remains closed.

