Parts of Sequoia National Park remain closed, with some exceptions

SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As the partial closure of the Sequoia National Forest continues, the Forest Service says some areas will remain open to the public – but not all services will be in operation.

Some trails, trailheads, and boat launches are open, but all of the developed recreation sites remain closed. No trash removal is being offered and all toilet facilities are closed as well.

Visitors are also asked to avoid all high-risk activities, as law enforcement and search and rescue may be limited, and if an area is crowded then search for a less occupied location.

COVID-19 related closures – Hume Lake Ranger District (559-791-5758)

Campgrounds, including: Eshom Hume Lake Tenmile Landslide Princess Stony Creek Upper Stony Big Meadow Green Cabin Flat Mill Flat Convict Flat Buck Rock Horse Camp Camp 4 Aspen Hollow Logger Flat Fire Cove Eshom



Cabins, including: Camp 4 ½ Big Meadows Guard Station



Quail Flat Restroom

Millwood OHV

Eshom OHV

Wilderness

Jennie Lakes Wilderness

Monarch Wilderness

Pack Station

Horse Corral Pack Station

Day Use Areas: PowderCan Picnic Area Sandy Cove Picnic Area Hume Lake Day Use Area Grizzly Falls



Popular Hiking Trails/OHV Trailheads Millwood OHV Staging Area Eshom Point OHV Staging Area Weaver and Jennie Lakes Rowell Meadow Marvin Pass Stony Creek Evans Grove Little Boulder Grove Deer Meadow Kanawyer Deer Cove Converse Basin – includes Boole Tree and Chicago Stump



COVID-19 related closures – Western Divide Ranger District (559-920-0460)

Day Use Areas Trail of 100 Giants Lower Coffee Camp Upper Coffee Camp



Group Campgrounds Quaking Aspen Group Long Meadow Group



Dispersed Camping Upper Peppermint Lloyd Meadow Road sites



Campgrounds Wishon Leavis Flat Belknap Coy Flat Quaking Aspen Redwood Meadow White River Holey Meadow Lower Peppermint



Cabins Wishon Grouse Valley Poso Guard Station Quaking Aspen Frog Meadow Mountain Home Guard Station



Golden Trout Wilderness Trailheads Lewis Camp Clicks Creek Summit Jerky Meadow Forks of the Kern Shake Camp



COVID-19 related closures – Kern River Ranger District (760-549-9533)

Upper Kern Area: Limestone Campground Roads End Picnic Area Fairview Campground Goldledge Campground Corral Creek Picnic Area Hospital Flat Campground Thunderbird Group Campground Camp 3 Campground Halfway Group Campground Headquarters Campground Riverkern Beach Picnic Area



Isabella Lake Area: Camp 9 Campground & Day Use Paradise Cove Campground Pioneer Point Campground South Fork Recreation Site Old Isabella Recreation Site Auxiliary Dam Recreation Site Hungry Gulch Campground Boulder Gulch Campground French Gulch Group Campground Tillie Creek Campground & Group Campground Live Oak North and South Campgrounds



Lower Kern Area: Sandy Flat Campground Hobo Campground Delonegha Day Use Area Democrat Day Use Area Upper Rich Bar Day Use Area Lower Rich Bar Day Use Area Live Oak Day Use Area



