Parts of Sequoia National Park remain closed, with some exceptions

SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST, California (KSEE/KGPE) – As the partial closure of the Sequoia National Forest continues, the Forest Service says some areas will remain open to the public – but not all services will be in operation.
Some trails, trailheads, and boat launches are open, but all of the developed recreation sites remain closed. No trash removal is being offered and all toilet facilities are closed as well.
Visitors are also asked to avoid all high-risk activities, as law enforcement and search and rescue may be limited, and if an area is crowded then search for a less occupied location.
COVID-19 related closures – Hume Lake Ranger District (559-791-5758)
- Campgrounds, including:
- Eshom
- Hume Lake
- Tenmile
- Landslide
- Princess
- Stony Creek
- Upper Stony
- Big Meadow
- Green Cabin Flat
- Mill Flat
- Convict Flat
- Buck Rock
- Horse Camp
- Camp 4
- Aspen Hollow
- Logger Flat
- Fire
- Cove
- Eshom
- Cabins, including:
- Camp 4 ½
- Big Meadows Guard Station
- Quail Flat Restroom
- Millwood OHV
- Eshom OHV
- Wilderness
- Jennie Lakes Wilderness
- Monarch Wilderness
- Pack Station
- Horse Corral Pack Station
- Day Use Areas:
- PowderCan Picnic Area
- Sandy Cove Picnic Area
- Hume Lake Day Use Area
- Grizzly Falls
- Popular Hiking Trails/OHV Trailheads
- Millwood OHV Staging Area
- Eshom Point OHV Staging
- Area
- Weaver and Jennie Lakes
- Rowell Meadow
- Marvin Pass
- Stony Creek
- Evans Grove
- Little Boulder Grove
- Deer Meadow
- Kanawyer
- Deer Cove
- Converse Basin – includes
- Boole Tree and Chicago Stump
COVID-19 related closures – Western Divide Ranger District (559-920-0460)
- Day Use Areas
- Trail of 100 Giants
- Lower Coffee Camp
- Upper Coffee Camp
- Group Campgrounds
- Quaking Aspen Group
- Long Meadow Group
- Dispersed Camping
- Upper Peppermint
- Lloyd Meadow Road sites
- Campgrounds
- Wishon
- Leavis Flat
- Belknap
- Coy Flat
- Quaking Aspen
- Redwood Meadow
- White River
- Holey Meadow
- Lower Peppermint
- Cabins
- Wishon
- Grouse Valley
- Poso Guard Station
- Quaking Aspen
- Frog Meadow
- Mountain Home Guard Station
- Golden Trout Wilderness Trailheads
- Lewis Camp
- Clicks Creek
- Summit
- Jerky Meadow
- Forks of the Kern
- Shake Camp
COVID-19 related closures – Kern River Ranger District (760-549-9533)
- Upper Kern Area:
- Limestone Campground
- Roads End Picnic Area
- Fairview Campground
- Goldledge Campground
- Corral Creek Picnic Area
- Hospital Flat Campground
- Thunderbird Group Campground
- Camp 3 Campground
- Halfway Group Campground
- Headquarters Campground
- Riverkern Beach Picnic Area
- Isabella Lake Area:
- Camp 9 Campground & Day Use
- Paradise Cove Campground
- Pioneer Point Campground
- South Fork Recreation Site
- Old Isabella Recreation Site
- Auxiliary Dam Recreation Site
- Hungry Gulch Campground
- Boulder Gulch Campground
- French Gulch Group Campground
- Tillie Creek Campground & Group Campground
- Live Oak North and South Campgrounds
- Lower Kern Area:
- Sandy Flat Campground
- Hobo Campground
- Delonegha Day Use Area
- Democrat Day Use Area
- Upper Rich Bar Day Use Area
- Lower Rich Bar Day Use Area
- Live Oak Day Use Area
