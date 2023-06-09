SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire restrictions will be established by the Sequoia National Forest officials on all public lands managed by the Forest at an elevation of 5,000 ft and below.

Park officials will enact these fire restrictions from June 15 to Nov. 30:

No wood or charcoal fires 5,000 feet and below, except in fire rings or grills in open developed recreation sites as identified in Forest Order No.0513-23-10 and managed by the Forest Service or concessionaire (ExplorUS). A list of open-developed recreation sites (5000 feet and below) is available at www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia.

With a California campfire permit, dispersed campers are allowed to use pressurized liquid, fuel, propane, gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters possessing shut-off devices below 5000 feet. When using a portable stove, ensure the area is clear of grass and other vegetation and on a stable surface to prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.

Smoking is NOT permitted, except within an enclosed vehicle. Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle window, use an ashtray instead.

Do Not Park a vehicle over dry grass, because the underside can get hot enough to ignite the vegetation. Ensure your vehicle is in good operating condition, tires are well inflated, and check for any dragging metal or chains from towed trailers.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.

Park officials stated that fireworks, exploding targets, tracer rounds, and other incendiary ammunition or devices are not allowed in the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument, including sparklers or safe and sane fireworks.

To get free campfire permits, you can click here, and you can also view all Forest Orders by clicking here.