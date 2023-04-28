PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sequoia National Forest officials announced that they will end the temporary Storm Damage Forest Closure Order starting on Saturday, April 29, at 11:59 p.m.

However, officials say to beware that some forest roads, trails, campgrounds, and wilderness areas are not accessible due to storm damage, wet, muddy, and snowy conditions.

“We recognize the important role of the forest in our visitor’s and mountain communities’ lives,” stated Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson. “Forest officials and staff are working hard to repair storm-damaged areas quickly and safely. Until then, while visiting the Forest, keep safety in mind and adhere to road closures. I would like to express my sincere Thank you to our partners and the public for their cooperation and understanding.”

While some areas of the Sequoia National Forest will reopen, officials say winter road closure orders will remain in effect.