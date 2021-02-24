Sequoia Brewing seeks temporary restraining order to halt sale of Tower Theater to Adventure Church

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sequoia Brewing Company is seeking to file a temporary restraining order in Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday to halt the sale of the Tower Theater to Adventure Church.

The restraining order would prevent the sale of the historic theater until Sequoia Brewing’s rights are determined by the court as it pursues its legal right of first refusal to purchase the building, according to the Tower District Marketing Committee.

The organization has voiced its support of the craft brewery and has raised more than $40,000 on GoFundMe to support Sequoia Brewing’s legal efforts through the Save the Tower Theatre Legal Defense Fund.

Attorneys for Sequoia have added claims against Adventure Church for interfering with the brewery’s rights under its lease with the landlord and have sought punitive damages against both the church and the landlord, the committee said.

The lawsuit seeks an award of legal fees incurred to be paid by the landlord to Sequoia

Brewing Co. and unused or replenished GoFundMe funds will be donated to the Tower District

community through an endowment.

“What we have seen is a people united around common purpose and willing to put their money where their beliefs are to see justice served for our businesses and our community,” said Tyler Mackey, Executive Director of the Tower District Marketing Committee. “Members of the public should feel confident that their donation will be transparently spent in advancing the interests of the community and investing in its future success.”

The hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.