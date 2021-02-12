Sequoia Brewing Company takes legal action in Tower Theater property sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sequoia Brewing Company has taken legal action in the Tower Theater Property sale by exercising its legal “Right of First Refusal” to purchase the building, according to the Tower District Marketing Committee.

The legal action was taken to prevent “the premature transfer of title in order to seek recognition of their contractual rights,” said Tyler Mackey, Executive Director, Tower District Marketing Committee.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and generosity from our community,” said

Jeremy Smith, co-owner of Sequoia Brewing Company. “We never expected to be in this situation, but are ready to defend our legal rights and the character and zoning of the Tower District. The support of the community has reinforced our decision to go forward with our claim

with confidence in an outcome that serves everyone’s best interest.”

A GoFundMe has been created to allow the community to fund the legal effort.

Mackey said over 250 have donated over $20,000 toward the $50,000 goal since Thursday.

“The community is clearly ready to support their efforts by giving generously to help cover some of the unexpected legal fees that they have and will incur as a result of the property owners’ refusal to recognize their contractual rights and the rights of the community to have a say in its zoning and future,” he added.

