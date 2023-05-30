VALLEJO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New plans have been released to improve forest resilience for the Sequoia and Sierra National forests over the next two decades, officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced.

Officials say after extensive public engagement and scientific analysis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service has released a final environmental impact statement and final decisions for the Sequoia and the Sierra National Forests revised land management plans through a Notice of Plan Approval in the Federal Register.

The plans address wildfire risk, forest health, recreation, and wildlife habitat. In support of the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy, the plans promote working with partners to create fire-resilient ecosystems and communities through mechanical treatments, strategic use of fire, and cooperative initiatives across land ownership.

Ongoing work to improve forest conditions under the revised plans could add approximately 450 more jobs and produce an annual labor income of about $210 million dollars across both forests, within five counties of California.

With the plans as our foundation, we can work together to make our forests and communities more resilient. Teresa Benson, forest supervisor for the Sequoia National Forest.

Forest officials say the plans are strategic guidance documents that will be used to address the challenges of managing complex ecosystems for all forest users over the next 20 years. Each plan was developed alongside government, tribal and public groups with an interest in these forests.

The revised forest plans will take effect 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Plan Approval in the Federal Register.

For more information and to access the revised land management plan, record of decision, and environmental impact statement visit the Sequoia and Sierra Forest Plan Revision website.