Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to reopen Thursday for day-use with numerous changes

A woman stands amongst a grove of a Giant Sequoia trees in the Sequoia National Park in Central California on October 11, 2009. The Redwood trees which are native to California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains are the world’s largest by volume reaching heights of 274.9 feet and a ground level girth of 109 feet. The oldest known Giant Sequoia based on it’s ring count is 3,500 years old. ( MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will reopen Thursday for day-use with numerous changes in place following a virus-related closure that lasted over a month.

The reopening of the parks’ giant sequoia groves, roads, trails, restrooms and picnic areas to the public are part of a phased approach that centers on protecting employees and the public from COVID-19 transmission risks by following guidance from local, state and federal officials.

“Our goal is to open safely and cautiously, and in a manner that reduces risk to our employees and visitors while helping local economies begin to recover,” Superintendent Woody Smeck said. “We ask visitors to please recreate responsibly, arrive prepared, and take advantage of the many tools in place to have an enjoyable and safe visit to these parks.”

Some of the virus mitigation efforts include encouraging the use of face coverings when social distance cannot be maintained, increased cleaning frequency of facilities, adding signage at trailheads and restrooms, and increased safety and trip planning messaging to visitors through a variety of methods, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Park Service said visitors should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and high-risk outdoor activities. They should also come prepared with food, water, hand sanitizers and face coverings.

People who are sick are asked to stay home.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Included in the reopening are trails in developed areas and designated wilderness. Overnight access to wilderness areas are limited to reservations only, said Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, Public Affairs Officer. Walk-up permits are not available this summer.

Roads and parking lots throughout both parks will be open. Visitors are asked to only park in designated areas. Restrooms and picnic areas will also reopen as officials urge visitors to practice proper food storage, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

As the popular parks reopen, visitors are expected to be prepared for a few changes.

A big change for the 2020 summer season will be that the Sequoia Shuttle, which ferries visitors to popular Sequoia National Park destinations and trips to the park from Visalia, won’t be in operation.

Visitors planning to venture into the parks’ wilderness areas for overnight trips will have to obtain a permit ahead of park entry as walk-up permits will not be available during the summer. No wilderness permit stations will be open. Bear canister rentals may not be available in the parks but continue to be required in many areas.

The Lodgepole Visitors Center will be closed during the summer due to renovation project delays.

As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks reopen, some facilities will remain closed until later reopening phases.

Campgrounds in Sequoia and Kings Canyon are not expected to reopen until after the 4th of July weekend, and the date may be extended, Kawasaki-Yee said.

All campground reservations made previously will be canceled in order to allow the parks to adapt operations and create a safer and enjoyable experience for visitors.

Once campgrounds reopen, reservations have to be made through Recreation.gov and no walk-up campsites will be available this summer.

Overnight lodging, restaurants, markets and gift shops operated by Delaware North are also closed.

Visitor centers, bookstores, ranger stations and wilderness permit stations are included in the remaining closures.

Guided horseback rides at Kings Canyon’s Cedar Grove and Grant Grove are also closed.

Details and updates on park operations can be found on Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park’s website.

