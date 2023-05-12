FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced updates on projected reopenings and extended closures Friday afternoon.

While workers continue to make progress with snow clearing, damage repairs, and other effects from the recent historic winter season, rangers say they still have much progress to make which will affect public access to various sections of the park.

Listed below is what officials say are the current status and projected reopening timeframes for the parks as of May 11:

Sequoia National Park

The foothills area between the Sequoia entrance station and Hospital Rock are the only sections of the park that are currently open. The area provides public access to camping, trails, wildflowers, rivers, and more.

The Giant Forest, Wolverton, Lodgepole, and Wuksachi Areas are currently closed. These areas include access to giant sequoias, the General Sherman Tree, lodging, Moro Rock, Tunnel Log, and more.

The estimated reopening via Highway 180 through the Kings Canyon entrance station is between June 2 to June 9. The estimated reopening via Highway 198 through the Sequoia entrance station is currently July 1.

As a result of significant road damage along Crystal Cave Road, Crystal Cove will be closed for the remainder of 2023.

Mineral King is currently closed due to severe road damage along Mineral King Road inside and outside the park boundary. Projected access will be assessed in June after Tulare County completes temporary repair work to allow park personnel to assess the damage within the park boundary.

Kings Canyon National Park

Grant Grove is open to the public and provides access to giant sequoias, winter snow play, camping, restaurants, trails, and more.

Cedar Grove is currently closed as a result of severe road damage along the Highway 180 corridor, outside the park, between Grant Grove and Cedar Grove. Caltrans does not anticipate repairs to be finished before the end of summer which means public access is not expected for summer 2023.

Anyone seeking trip planning information or the most current park conditions for either location can visit the National Park Service website.