FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Fresno is honoring the heroism of police officers, fire firefighters, EMTs, and teachers who rushed to help students outside of Roosevelt High School on Sept. 6.

Police say a 16-year-old boy drove a truck into a crowded bus stop sending 11 students to the hospital, but luckily none received life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

“We are really capturing what One Fresno means here in the city of Fresno,” said Council Member Chavez.

Roosevelt teacher Doctor Steven Spencer was one of several people honored for their quick action to help.

He was driving on the other side of the road when the crash happened.

“I saw it all in my sideview mirror and I knew that something had to be done,” said Spencer. “People screaming kids laid out some on the sidewalk some on the street, I had to drag one of the students away from the truck”.

Armand Chavez was another Fresno Unified employee who was recognized for his service during the time of crisis.

“We made sure we helped support the police officers with securing the scene making sure anyone else that was there didn’t interfere with law enforcement,” said Armand Chavez a safety and security officer with Fresno Unified said Chavez.

Newly sworn-in Fresno Fire Chief Billy Acorn says he is thankful and proud of emergency services.

“We train for that in a very sterile environment quite often what I thought was outstanding in this event was that everybody came together,”

Officials say the driver of that crash faces two felony counts of hit and run and driving under the influence and his mom, who investigators say helped him escape, is facing a felony accessory after the fact.