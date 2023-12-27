FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Maya Cinemas in Fresno says they will be hosting special movie screenings every Saturday morning.

The Maya Cares program presents a family-friendly film for individuals with special needs.

Maya Cinemas staff says these presentations will be sensory-friendly with lower volume, brighter lighting, and open captioning.

Tickets are available online for all guests. Tickets for the Maya Cares features are free for guests with special needs and companion tickets are $6, according to Maya Cinemas staff.

Discounted and free tickets are only available at the box office.

To find a movie show time or for more information about the Maya Cares program click here.