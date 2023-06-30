FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – “With a profound sense of sadness” Fresno-based Vino Grill & Spirits announced in a social media post on Friday that they are closing.

The post cited not enough money coming into the business in order to pay employees and vendors, therefore forcing the business to close.

It’s with a profound sense of sadness that we announce we’ve made the difficult decision to close Vivo Grill & Spirits. Our guest count was not enough to provide the cash flow needed to pay our employees and vendors. We appreciate your support and encourage you to continue dining out thank you! Vino Grill & Spirits

Vino Grill & Spirits is located near Champlain Drive and Hickory Hill Drive in northeast Fresno.