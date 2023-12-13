FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Mail Processing and Distribution Center is processing tons of mail and packages this holiday season.

Employees said it’s hard work but is rewarding.

Millions of pieces will be handled this holiday season.

There are less than two weeks left until Christmas, and it’s usually a busy time at the Fresno Mail Processing and Distribution Center.

“Last year, at the Fresno P&DC Plant, we processed over 60 million pieces during this holiday season and nationwide we delivered a record 7.2 billion pieces,” said Manager Sheila Lewis.

Workers say they have high-speed letter sorting operations and large bins of parcels being separated and sorted.

These types of equipment run 16 hours a day and are the most advanced in the country. It requires maintenance windows, to prevent the machines from breaking down.

“We work on these machines starting really early in the morning,” said the location’s Maintenance Manager William Slonecker. “We normally spend about four or five hours on each machine getting it prepped for each day.”

Nationwide, 10,000 seasonal employees were also hired to keep up with the high volume of packages.

Including the ones in Fresno.

“We’ve hired here in Fresno about approximately 60 employees just for the plant,” said Lewis. “And then citywide, you can add an additional 40 to that.”

The mailing processing center says it will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Workers recommend residents to send their holiday gifts on time, send them as early as possible.

“Please get us your packages and mail pieces,” said Lewis. “Early letters and cards by Dec. 16 packages if you’re going to send them priority by the 20th.”

The Fresno Mail Processing and Distribution Center says if someone steals a package from your home, they can go online and contact the inspection service.

